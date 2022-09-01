Penn State vs. Purdue start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

Big Ten foes clash Thursday when the Purdue Boilermakers meet the Penn State Nittany Lions in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. Kickoff from Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Indiana, is set for 8 p.m. ET. The game will air on FOX.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Purdue pulled off some stunners in the Big Ten last season, and the Boilermakers are hoping to carry that momentum in 2022. Wide receiver David Bell is gone but quarterback Aidan O’Connell and running back King Doerue return. Penn State has a star quarterback of its own with Sean Clifford, who will hope to stay healthy as the Nittany Lions try to book a trip to the Big Ten championship game.

Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 52.5.