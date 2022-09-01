Illinois vs. Indiana start time: What time, what TV channel for Week 1 game

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers will meet Friday in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season at 8 p.m. ET at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. This will be Illinois’ second game of the season, as the Illini grabbed a victory in Week 0. The game will air on FS1.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Illinois looked competent offensively with running back Chase Brown demolishing Wyoming on his own. Eventually, quarterback Tommy DeVito will have to step up and make plays. Indiana is without Michael Penix Jr. and its top two receivers from last season, so we’ll have to see where the big plays come from for the Hoosiers.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Hoosiers are a 2-point favorite. The total is set at 46.