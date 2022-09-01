What is Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert’s ADP?

The Miami Dolphins signed three running backs in free agency ahead of the 2022 season. Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. They join incumbent running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed as options in the backfield. Michel was cut as the roster was trimmed down, leaving Edmonds as the starter and Mostert as the backup as they head into the season. Mostert went from a crowded backfield for the San Francisco 49ers to almost an even more crowded one in Miami. How does this affect his ADP for fantasy football drafts this season?

PPR ADP — RB44, Overall 143

Mostert has struggled with injuries over the last two years. He has only been able to play in nine games since 2019 and was hoping for a fresh start in Miami. In the last and only full season of his career, Mostert ran the ball 137 times for 772 yards and eight touchdowns. He caught 14 of his 22 targets for 180 more yards and two touchdowns. It remains to be seen the role that he will have in Miami, but I expect him to see goal-line work. I think his ADP is fine here, if not slightly high.

Standard ADP — RB49, Overall 139

Mostert has never been much of a receiving back, so the PPR league doesn’t shift his ADP or outlook all that much. I think this ADP is more where he should be taken in both standard formats and PPR. There are other backup options I would rather roster, and Mostert takes a big hit from his injury history. I know we don't like the term injury prone, but he may just be unlucky with one full season in 10 years.