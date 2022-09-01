What is Dolphins RB Chase Edmond’s ADP?

The Miami Dolphins signed three running backs in free agency ahead of the 2022 season. Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel. They join incumbent running back Myles Gaskin as options in the backfield. Michel was cut as the roster was trimmed down, leaving Edmonds as the starter and Mostert as the backup as they head into the season.

PPR ADP — RB34, Overall 92

I think Edmonds is in for a big season. He showed flashes of what he could do when he was with the Arizona Cardinals last season. Edmonds played in 12 games and ran the ball 116 times for 592 yards and two touchdowns. He caught 43 of his 53 targets for an additional 311 yards. It is easy to get overlooked when your teammate James Conner scores 15 touchdowns.

If Edmonds is allowed to be the lead back, he has a high upside this season. I think he is a steal at his ADP and will continue to rise up ADP ranks as we get closer to the season.

Standard ADP — RB29, Overall 79

Edmonds isn’t going to have the added points for catching passes in standard leagues. Even so, he still has upside in this format. Interestingly, he is ranked higher in standard leagues as I assumed it would be the opposite. Edmonds will be the running back between the 20s for the Dolphins and should still get redzone work even though I think goalline carries go to Mostert. I still think he is undervalued in standard leagues and should be taken up higher in the RB20 range.