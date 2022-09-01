Western Michigan vs. No. 15 Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel

The Western Michigan Broncos and No. 15 Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 1 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Spartans will look to capitalize on their surge from 2021 with senior quarterback Payton Thorne back under center.

Western Michigan (0-0, 0-0 MAC) will head into Week 1 as they replace a number of key contributors from a season ago, notably quarterback Kaleb Eleby and wide receiver Skyy Moore as well as three starting offensive linemen.

Michigan State (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) has the tall task of attempting to mimic their seismic success in 2021. After taking over the Spartans in 2020 with a 4-5 record, head coach Mel Tucker spearheaded an 11-2 finish last season, including a Peach Bowl win over Pittsburgh.

Michigan State is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2100 on the moneyline. That makes Western Michigan a +1100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

Date: September 2, 2022

Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.