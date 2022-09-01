 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Western Michigan vs. No. 15 Michigan State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel

The Western Michigan Broncos and Michigan State Spartans face off on Friday, September 2. We break down how to watch.

By pete.hernandez
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Pittsburgh v Michigan State Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

The Western Michigan Broncos and No. 15 Michigan State Spartans meet up in Week 1 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Spartans will look to capitalize on their surge from 2021 with senior quarterback Payton Thorne back under center.

Western Michigan (0-0, 0-0 MAC) will head into Week 1 as they replace a number of key contributors from a season ago, notably quarterback Kaleb Eleby and wide receiver Skyy Moore as well as three starting offensive linemen.

Michigan State (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) has the tall task of attempting to mimic their seismic success in 2021. After taking over the Spartans in 2020 with a 4-5 record, head coach Mel Tucker spearheaded an 11-2 finish last season, including a Peach Bowl win over Pittsburgh.

Michigan State is a 23-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -2100 on the moneyline. That makes Western Michigan a +1100 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 54.5.

Western Michigan vs. Michigan State

Date: September 2, 2022
Start time: 7:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

