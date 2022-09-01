TCU vs. Colorado: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The TCU Horned Frogs and Colorado Buffaloes meet up in Week 1 at Folsom Field in Boulder. Kickoff is set for 10:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. The Horned Frogs enter the season with a new head coach at the helm, as they test their new-look offense against the Buffaloes.

TCU (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) is placing their faith in offense with the hiring of Sonny Dykes as their new head coach. Dykes built a high-powered offense at SMU that averaged 38.4 PPG in 2021, and the Horned Frogs are hoping he can replicate that same scoring output in 2022.

Colorado (0-0, 0-0 Pac-12) will be keeping tabs on improvement from the offense this season. The Buffaloes averaged just 257 YPG and 18.8 PPG in 2021 and will need the offensive line to generate consistent pass protection if they have any hope of improving. New tackle Tommy Brown from Alabama is a positive addition and a name to keep an eye on this season.

TCU is a 14-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -475 on the moneyline. That makes Colorado a +380 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 55.5.

TCU vs. Colorado

Date: September 2, 2022

Start time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN, ESPN app

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.