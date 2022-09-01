F1 odds: Betting odds, favorite to win Dutch Grand Prix heading into race week

The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. The Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland, Netherlands will host this race for the second time. This race wasn’t held between 1986 and 2020, with Max Verstappen winning as it returned in 2021.

Verstappen has been on a tear this season and the Dutchman is favored to win his “home race” at DraftKings Sportsbook with -200 odds. A season after winning the drivers’ championship in the final race of the season, Verstappen has a 93-point lead with eight races remaining. He has won nine of the season’s 14 races to date, while riding a three-race win streak.

Charles Leclerc (+370), Carlos Sainz (+900), Lewis Hamilton (+1200) and Sergio Perez (+1200) follow behind him. Leclerc is the last driver to win prior to Verstappen, and Perez currently sits in second place in the driver standings.

2022 Dutch Grand Prix Odds Driver Winner Top-6 Top-10 Driver Winner Top-6 Top-10 Max Verstappen -200 -700 -800 Charles Leclerc +370 -450 -550 Carlos Sainz +900 -450 -550 Lewis Hamilton +1200 -450 -550 Sergio Perez +1200 -450 -550 George Russell +1800 -450 -550 Fernando Alonso +15000 +100 -360 Lando Norris +15000 +110 -330 Daniel Ricciardo +30000 +650 +135 Esteban Ocon +30000 +185 -280 Lance Stroll +50000 +1200 +185 Valtteri Bottas +50000 +900 +125 Sebastian Vettel +50000 +1100 -105 Pierre Gasly +50000 +750 +150 Kevin Magnussen +50000 +1200 +165 Alexander Albon +90000 +3500 +225 Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +3500 +330 Mick Schumacher +90000 +2800 +300 Guanyu Zhou +90000 +3500 +300 Nicholas Latifi +90000 +10000 +1600

