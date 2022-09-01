 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 odds: Betting odds, favorite to win Dutch Grand Prix heading into race week

We break down the opening odds for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix.

By TeddyRicketson
Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates in parc ferme during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. The Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland, Netherlands will host this race for the second time. This race wasn’t held between 1986 and 2020, with Max Verstappen winning as it returned in 2021.

Verstappen has been on a tear this season and the Dutchman is favored to win his “home race” at DraftKings Sportsbook with -200 odds. A season after winning the drivers’ championship in the final race of the season, Verstappen has a 93-point lead with eight races remaining. He has won nine of the season’s 14 races to date, while riding a three-race win streak.

Charles Leclerc (+370), Carlos Sainz (+900), Lewis Hamilton (+1200) and Sergio Perez (+1200) follow behind him. Leclerc is the last driver to win prior to Verstappen, and Perez currently sits in second place in the driver standings.

2022 Dutch Grand Prix Odds

Driver Winner Top-6 Top-10
Driver Winner Top-6 Top-10
Max Verstappen -200 -700 -800
Charles Leclerc +370 -450 -550
Carlos Sainz +900 -450 -550
Lewis Hamilton +1200 -450 -550
Sergio Perez +1200 -450 -550
George Russell +1800 -450 -550
Fernando Alonso +15000 +100 -360
Lando Norris +15000 +110 -330
Daniel Ricciardo +30000 +650 +135
Esteban Ocon +30000 +185 -280
Lance Stroll +50000 +1200 +185
Valtteri Bottas +50000 +900 +125
Sebastian Vettel +50000 +1100 -105
Pierre Gasly +50000 +750 +150
Kevin Magnussen +50000 +1200 +165
Alexander Albon +90000 +3500 +225
Yuki Tsunoda +90000 +3500 +330
Mick Schumacher +90000 +2800 +300
Guanyu Zhou +90000 +3500 +300
Nicholas Latifi +90000 +10000 +1600

