F1 practice live stream: How to watch Dutch Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort, Netherlands online via live stream.

By TeddyRicketson
Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 during the F1 Grand Prix of Belgium at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 28, 2022 in Spa, Belgium. Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images

Formula One racing is in North Holland for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, September 4 at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 3. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday, September 2 at 6:30 a.m, and 10 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m. ET.

Friday’s first practice will air on ESPNU. The second and third practices, as well as qualifying on Saturday, will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -200, followed by Charles Leclerc at +370. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +900.

How to watch practice for the Dutch Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 2, 6:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, September 2, 10 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, September 3, 6 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Dutch Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 George Russell 63
6 Alexander Albon 23
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Pierre Gasly 10
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Sebastian Vettel 5
11 Nicholas Latifi 6
12 Kevin Magnussen 20
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Charles Leclerc 16
17 Esteban Ocon 31
18 Lando Norris 4
19 Guanyu Zhou 24
20 Mick Schumacher 47

