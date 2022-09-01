F1 practice live stream: How to watch Dutch Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

Formula One racing is in North Holland for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend. The F1 race is scheduled to run on Sunday, September 4 at 9 a.m. ET with qualifying running at 9 a.m. on Saturday, September 3. However, prior to that, there will be three practice runs you can watch as well. The first two practice runs are on Friday, September 2 at 6:30 a.m, and 10 a.m. ET. The third practice run is Saturday at 6 a.m. ET.

Friday’s first practice will air on ESPNU. The second and third practices, as well as qualifying on Saturday, will air on ESPN2. Sunday’s race will air on ESPN. All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -200, followed by Charles Leclerc at +370. Carlos Sainz is the next closest at +900.

How to watch practice for the Dutch Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 2, 6:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 2, 10 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, September 3, 6 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNU/ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list