Breaking down the weather forecast for F1’s 2022 Dutch Grand Prix

The 2022 Dutch Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, September 4 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. The F1 action will start on Friday, September 2, with two practice sessions. Saturday, September 3 will see the final practice session and qualifying take place. This will be the second time that Circuit Zandvoort has held this race.

The weekend starts off promising, but be prepared for weather delays in the events that matter. Friday has the best chance to stay dry, but both Saturday and Sunday have over a 60% chance of rain. The temperature should keep the track cooler, but the question is just how dry they can keep it.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix this weekend in North Holland, Netherlands, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, September 2

Hi 76°, Low 59°: Warm with clouds and sun, 25% chance of rain

6:30 a.m. ET: Practice 1

10 a.m. ET: Practice 2

Saturday, September 3

Hi 76°, Low 60°: Mostly cloudy, showers around, 68% chance of rain

6 a.m. ET: Practice 3

9 a.m. ET: Qualifying

Sunday, September 4

Hi 76°, Low 61°: Clouds and sun with a shower, 64% chance of rain

9 a.m. ET: Dutch Grand Prix (72 laps, 190.504 miles)