F1 schedule: Dutch Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

The 15th Formula One race of the season will be the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. It will be held on Sunday, September 4 at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN. Max Verstappen has won three races in a row and nine on the season. He is chasing Michael Schumacher, and Sebastian Vettel and their record 13 wins in a single season.

The practice sessions begin on Friday, September 2 at 6:30 and 10 a.m. ET. The final practice session will be at 6 a.m. ET on Saturday, September 3, with qualifying talking place at 9 a.m. ET.

All events will be broadcast on various ESPN channels and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Verstappen has been on a tear this season and is favored to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with -200 odds. Charles Leclerc (+370), Carlos Sainz (+900), Lewis Hamilton (+1200) and Sergio Perez (+1200) follow behind him.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Dutch Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, September 2

6:30 a.m. ET — Practice 1 — ESPNU, WatchESPN

10 a.m. ET — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, September 3

6 a.m. ET — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

9 a.m. ET — Qualifying— ESPN2, WatchESPN

Sunday, September 4

9 a.m. ET — Dutch Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN