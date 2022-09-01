Central Michigan vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel

The Central Michigan Chippewas and the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys meet up in Week 1 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. The matchup undoubtedly brings memories of Central Michigan’s shocking, and controversial, 30-27 upset win over Oklahoma State back in Week 2 of 2016.

Central Michigan (0-0, 0-0 MAC) saw a number of weapons from last season depart in the transfer portal and via the NFL Draft, but Lew Nichols returns in the backfield after leading the nation in rushing last season. Oklahoma State (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) and their defense should be set up for success against the Chippewas, as the Cowboys welcome new defensive coordinator Derek Mason as he leads one of the top defensive line groups in college football.

Oklahoma State is a 12-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -1500 on the moneyline. That makes Central Michigan a +900 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 59.5.

Central Michigan vs. Oklahoma State

Date: September 1, 2022

Start time: 7:00 p.m ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.