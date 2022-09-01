Illinois vs. Indiana: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Illinois Fighting Illini and Indiana Hoosiers meet up in Week 1 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FS1. Illinois will look to go 2-0 to start the season while Indiana hopes that an offensive turnaround will result in a successful 2022 after last year’s campaign was plagued with injuries.

Illinois (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) will look for improvement from their defense after a lackluster 2021 in which they allowed 33.0 PPG. Their secondary looks like it will be their strength early on, as the Illini held Wyoming to just 30 yards in their 38-6 Week 0 win.

Indiana (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) is looking for a fresh start in 2022 after injuries and an ultra-competitive Big Ten resulted in the Hoosiers going 2-10 last season. To achieve success means that the offense will need to do a complete 180, as head coach Tom Allen is expected to take more of an active role alongside a revamped quarterback room and backfield.

Indiana is a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -150 on the moneyline. That makes Illinois a +130 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 45.

Illinois vs. Indiana

Date: September 2, 2022

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live or through the Fox Sports App. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login with access to FS1 to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.