Penn State vs. Purdue: How to watch online, live stream, TV channel, more in Week 1

The Penn State Nittany Lions and Purdue Boilermakers meet up in Week 1 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. ET and the game will air on FOX. Both teams come into this matchup with an added chip on their shoulder based on their performance from a season ago.

Penn State (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) is looking to embark on a comeback tour after going a combined 11-11 over the past two seasons. The Nittany Lions bring the sixth-ranked scoring defense from last season into this matchup, albeit with some notable departures through the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Purdue (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) is looking to further legitimize their success from a year ago after going 9-4 with a pair of noteworthy wins over conference foes Iowa and Michigan.

Penn State is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -165 on the moneyline. That makes Purdue a +140 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 52.5.

Penn State vs. Purdue

Date: September 1, 2022

Start time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: Fox Live, Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can stream it at Fox Live or through the Fox Now App on iOS or Google Play. However, you will require a cable login with access to Fox to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.