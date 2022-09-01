MLB picks, best bets, player props to consider for Thursday, September 1

The MLB will play eight games throughout the day on Thursday, Sept. 1 with half of them taking place during the afternoon. The final game of the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. New York Mets will receive plenty of attention, but one of the top matchups to track is the Baltimore Orioles vs. Cleveland Guardians. Baltimore is two games out of the AL Wild Card race, and Cleveland is 1.5 games up in the AL Central.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best MLB picks based on the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for today’s action.

MLB picks for Thursday, Sept. 1

Mets Moneyline (+125)

The Dodgers will activate Clayton Kershaw off the injured list, and he will take the first time in a little under a month. There is no reason for Los Angeles to rush him back with such a massive lead as the top team in baseball, so his impact will be negated in this matchup. The Mets are worth a bet as home underdogs with Bassitt, who had a fantastic August with a 1.62 ERA over five starts.

The Chicago White Sox have a significant pitching edge in Thursday afternoon’s matchup with the Kansas City Royals. Chicago’s Johnny Cueto is coming off his worst start of the season when he gave up seven runs over five innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, but he will enter with a 2.98 ERA. Meanwhile, Kansas City will start Daniel Mengden, who will play his first MLB game since June. Over 21 appearances and 17 starts in Triple-A, he has a 4.55 ERA this season, and the White Sox should be aggressive at the plate.

Brewers-Diamondbacks under 7.5 runs (-115)

The Brewers and Diamondbacks have one of the top pitching matchups of the day with Brandon Woodruff (3.31 ERA) throwing for the Brewers and Merrill Kelly (2.97 ERA) taking the mound for the Diamondbacks. Woodruff should especially have success in this spot against an Arizona offense that ranks No. 22 in on-base percentage (.309), and he threw six scoreless outings in his last outing.

Chad Kuhl over 3.5 strikeouts (-145)

The Colorado Rockies starting pitcher has a great chance at reaching four strikeouts in his second start since coming off the injured list. Kuhl has a low K/9 at 6.7, and he will face an Atlanta Braves lineup that strikes out the third-most times per game (9.2).

