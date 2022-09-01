TCU vs. Colorado picks and best bets for Week 1

The TCU Horned Frogs travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes on Friday, September 2 at 10:00 p.m. ET. It’s the only Big 12 conference game on Thursday’s slate, and should have plenty of eyeballs in Boulder from the middle of the country.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

TCU: No. 41 overall, No. 15 offense, No. 74 defense

Colorado: No. 92 overall, No. 103 offense, No. 76 defense

Injury update

Colorado

WR Grant Page - Doubtful (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

TCU: 0-0 ATS

Colorado: 0-0 ATS

Total

TCU: Over 0-0

Colorado: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

TCU: No. 34 overall, No. 32 offense, No. 39 defense

Colorado: No. 60 overall, No. 56 offense, No. 61 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: TCU -13.5

Total: 55.5

Moneyline: TCU -500, Colorado +400

Opening line: TCU -9

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

85 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 2% chance of rain

The Pick

TCU -13.5

Even though the Horned Frogs didn’t look stellar last season, this is a pretty big mismatch for a Power 5 pairing. The odds speak for themselves, and unless that number gets over 14, you can feel pretty safe here with veteran Max Duggan.

Even with the home field advantage, I don’t think a bottom-of-the-Pac-12 team is going to be able to pull off an upset on Friday. It’s TCU, lay the wood.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.