Illinois vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 1 Big Ten matchup

The Illinois Fighting Illini will play the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Friday, September 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. This Big Ten crossover matchup should be a spot where both teams think they can get a conference win to get closer to a bowl game,
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Illinois: No. 79 overall, No. 104 offense, No. 42 defense
Indiana: No. 86 overall, No. 98 offense, No. 67 defense
Injury update
Illinois
RB Josh McCray - Questionable (knee)
QB Donovan Leary - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)
Indiana
WR DJ Matthews, Jr. - Questionable (knee)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Illinois: 0-0 ATS
Indiana: 0-0 ATS
Total
Illinois: Over 0-0
Indiana: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Illinois: No. 64 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 56 defense
Indiana: No. 30 overall, No. 28 offense, No. 37 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Indiana -3
Total: 45
Moneyline: Indiana -150, Illinois +130
Opening line: Indiana -3
Opening total: 48.5
Weather
87 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Illinois +130
I’m going with Illinois for the upset here. The Illini have already played a Week 0 game and beat Wyoming 38-6, so they’ve clearly found a way to generate offensive production — something Indiana has not exactly been strong in the past few seasons. Sure, the Big Ten isn’t Wyoming, but Indiana isn’t Ohio State, either.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.