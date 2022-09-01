Illinois vs. Indiana picks and best bets for Week 1 Big Ten matchup

The Illinois Fighting Illini will play the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington on Friday, September 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET. This Big Ten crossover matchup should be a spot where both teams think they can get a conference win to get closer to a bowl game,

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Illinois: No. 79 overall, No. 104 offense, No. 42 defense

Indiana: No. 86 overall, No. 98 offense, No. 67 defense

Injury update

Illinois

RB Josh McCray - Questionable (knee)

QB Donovan Leary - Out indefinitely (undisclosed)

Indiana

WR DJ Matthews, Jr. - Questionable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Illinois: 0-0 ATS

Indiana: 0-0 ATS

Total

Illinois: Over 0-0

Indiana: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Illinois: No. 64 overall, No. 67 offense, No. 56 defense

Indiana: No. 30 overall, No. 28 offense, No. 37 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Indiana -3

Total: 45

Moneyline: Indiana -150, Illinois +130

Opening line: Indiana -3

Opening total: 48.5

Weather

87 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Illinois +130

I’m going with Illinois for the upset here. The Illini have already played a Week 0 game and beat Wyoming 38-6, so they’ve clearly found a way to generate offensive production — something Indiana has not exactly been strong in the past few seasons. Sure, the Big Ten isn’t Wyoming, but Indiana isn’t Ohio State, either.

