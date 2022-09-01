Western Michigan vs. No. 15 Michigan State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Western Michigan Broncos will travel to East Lansing to face the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. While this is an in-state battle, the bettors are all coming on one side, and it’s all heading towards the Big Ten school.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Western Michigan: No. 97 overall, No. 99 offense, No. 87 defense

Michigan State: No. 15 overall, No. 20 offense, No. 20 defense

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Western Michigan: 0-0 ATS

Michigan State: 0-0 ATS

Total

Western Michigan: Over 0-0

Michigan State: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Western Michigan: No. 99 overall, No. 104 offense, No. 94 defense

Michigan State: No. 29 overall, No. 33 offense, No. 23 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Michigan State -23

Total: 54.5

Moneyline: Michigan State -2100, Western Michigan +1100

Opening line: Michigan State -19

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

85 degrees, 10 MPH win, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Michigan State -23

Michigan State might be missing star RB Kenneth Walker III this year, but Mel Tucker added two exciting new prospects at the position from the transfer portal, and they’ll have the chance to prove themselves in front of a home crowd this Friday. MSU had several major wins last year, and they should be able to carry that momentum into this season with a returning QB.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/KS/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), ConnexOntario 1-866-531-2600 (ONT), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/KS/LA(select parishes)/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions. DraftKings operates pursuant to an Operating Agreement with iGaming Ontario. Please play responsibly.