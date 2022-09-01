Western Michigan vs. No. 15 Michigan State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Western Michigan Broncos will travel to East Lansing to face the No. 15 Michigan State Spartans on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET. While this is an in-state battle, the bettors are all coming on one side, and it’s all heading towards the Big Ten school.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Western Michigan: No. 97 overall, No. 99 offense, No. 87 defense
Michigan State: No. 15 overall, No. 20 offense, No. 20 defense
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Western Michigan: 0-0 ATS
Michigan State: 0-0 ATS
Total
Western Michigan: Over 0-0
Michigan State: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Western Michigan: No. 99 overall, No. 104 offense, No. 94 defense
Michigan State: No. 29 overall, No. 33 offense, No. 23 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Michigan State -23
Total: 54.5
Moneyline: Michigan State -2100, Western Michigan +1100
Opening line: Michigan State -19
Opening total: 54.5
Weather
85 degrees, 10 MPH win, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Michigan State -23
Michigan State might be missing star RB Kenneth Walker III this year, but Mel Tucker added two exciting new prospects at the position from the transfer portal, and they’ll have the chance to prove themselves in front of a home crowd this Friday. MSU had several major wins last year, and they should be able to carry that momentum into this season with a returning QB.
