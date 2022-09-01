Penn State vs. Purdue picks and best bets for Week 1 B1G matchup

The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Purdue Boilermakers meet in a Big Ten matchup in West Lafayette on Thursday, September 1 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Penn State: No. 13 overall, No. 48 offense, No. 6 defense

Purdue: No. 35 overall, No. 45 offense, No. 32 defense

Injury update

Penn State

LB Zuriah Fisher - Out indefinitely (knee)

RB London Montgomery - Out for season (knee)

Purdue

CB Jamari Brown - Probable (undisclosed)

DT Damarjhe Lewis - Out for season (ankle)

DL Branson Deen - Questionable (hamstring)

S Jalen Graham - Questionable (hamstring)

TE Garrett Miller - Put for season (knee)

S Cory Trice - Probable (knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Penn State: 0-0 ATS

Purdue: 0-0 ATS

Total

Penn State: Over 0-0

Purdue: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Penn State: No. 10 overall, No. 7 offense, No. 14 defense

Purdue: No. 59 overall, No. 50 offense, No. 67 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Penn State -3.5

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Penn State -165, Purdue +140

Opening line: Penn State -3

Opening total: 56.5

Weather

84 degrees, 5 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Penn State -165

Penn State had a very rough season last year, which led to their unranked preseason status, but their returning talent numbers and SP+ rankings speak for themselves. Although Purdue does have a funny knack of ruining great teams’ seasons with blindside upsets, I don’t see that happening on opening day for the Nittany Lions this year.

