VMI vs. No. 22 Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 1

The No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Virginia Military Institute Keydets on Thursday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

SP+ Rankings

VMI: Unranked in SP+ (FCS)

Wake Forest: No. 47 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 93 defense

Injury update

Wake Forest

QB Sam Hartman - Out indefinitely (medical)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

VMI: 0-0 ATS

Wake Forest: 0-0 ATS

Total

VMI: Over 0-0

Wake Forest: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

VMI: N/A (FCS)

Wake Forest: No. 69 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 70 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wake Forest -32

Total: 68

Moneyline: N/A

Weather

84 degrees, 4 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain

The Pick

Wake Forest -32

This will be a good ease-in to a season without Sam Hartman for the time being for the Demon Deacons. After an unexpectedly strong 2021 campaign, they’ll need to figure out their identity with Hartman sidelined, and this should be an easy stamp in the win column. VMI just has too many holes with a veteran team on the other side.

