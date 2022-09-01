VMI vs. No. 22 Wake Forest picks and best bets for Week 1

The No. 22 Wake Forest Demon Deacons will host the Virginia Military Institute Keydets on Thursday, September 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
SP+ Rankings
VMI: Unranked in SP+ (FCS)
Wake Forest: No. 47 overall, No. 10 offense, No. 93 defense
Injury update
Wake Forest
QB Sam Hartman - Out indefinitely (medical)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
VMI: 0-0 ATS
Wake Forest: 0-0 ATS
Total
VMI: Over 0-0
Wake Forest: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
VMI: N/A (FCS)
Wake Forest: No. 69 overall, No. 61 offense, No. 70 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Wake Forest -32
Total: 68
Moneyline: N/A
Weather
84 degrees, 4 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Wake Forest -32
This will be a good ease-in to a season without Sam Hartman for the time being for the Demon Deacons. After an unexpectedly strong 2021 campaign, they’ll need to figure out their identity with Hartman sidelined, and this should be an easy stamp in the win column. VMI just has too many holes with a veteran team on the other side.
