Central Michigan vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Central Michigan Chippewas will travel to Stillwater to face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Thursday, September 1 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Central Michigan: No. 82 overall, No. 60 offense, No. 101 defense

Oklahoma State: No. 19 overall, No. 25 offense, No. 26 defense

Injury update

Oklahoma State

WR Blaine Greene - Doubtful (wrist)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Central Michigan: 0-0 ATS

Oklahoma State: 0-0 ATS

Total

Central Michigan: Over 0-0

Oklahoma State: Over 0-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Central Michigan: No. 114 overall, No. 107 offense, No. 118 defense

Oklahoma State: No. 13 overall, No. 30 offense, No. 46 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Oklahoma State -21.5

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: OSU -1500, CMU +900

Opening line: OSU -19

Opening total: 59 1⁄ 2

Weather

69 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain

The Pick: OSU -1500

Central Michigan pulled off a 30-27 upset against Oklahoma State in Stillwater in 2016. While the beauty of college football is that just about anything can happen, as demonstrated in a situation like that, I think that the Cowboys will be able to avoid a repeat of that nightmare and pull this one out at home for their opener. I’m taking OSU, but I’m not so sure they’ll cover.

