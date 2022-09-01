Central Michigan vs. No. 12 Oklahoma State picks and best bets for Week 1

The Central Michigan Chippewas will travel to Stillwater to face the No. 12 Oklahoma State Cowboys on Thursday, September 1 with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. ET.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Central Michigan: No. 82 overall, No. 60 offense, No. 101 defense
Oklahoma State: No. 19 overall, No. 25 offense, No. 26 defense
Injury update
Oklahoma State
WR Blaine Greene - Doubtful (wrist)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Central Michigan: 0-0 ATS
Oklahoma State: 0-0 ATS
Total
Central Michigan: Over 0-0
Oklahoma State: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Central Michigan: No. 114 overall, No. 107 offense, No. 118 defense
Oklahoma State: No. 13 overall, No. 30 offense, No. 46 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oklahoma State -21.5
Total: 59.5
Moneyline: OSU -1500, CMU +900
Opening line: OSU -19
Opening total: 59 1⁄2
Weather
69 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 15% chance of rain
The Pick: OSU -1500
Central Michigan pulled off a 30-27 upset against Oklahoma State in Stillwater in 2016. While the beauty of college football is that just about anything can happen, as demonstrated in a situation like that, I think that the Cowboys will be able to avoid a repeat of that nightmare and pull this one out at home for their opener. I’m taking OSU, but I’m not so sure they’ll cover.
