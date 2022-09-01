West Virginia vs. No. 17 Pitt picks and best bets for Backyard Brawl

The No. 17 Pittsburgh Panthers will meet the West Virginia Mountaineers in Pittsburgh on Thursday, September 1, with kickoff set for 7:00 pm. ET in a revival of the century-old Backyard Brawl rivalry series.
SP+ Rankings
West Virginia: No. 58 overall, No. 66 offense, No. 54 defense
Pittsburgh: No. 23 overall, No. 7 offense, No. 55 defense
Injury update
West Virginia
TE Mike O’Laughlin - Questionable (knee)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
West Virginia: 0-0 ATS
Pittsburgh: 0-0 ATS
Total
West Virginia: Over 0-0
Pittsburgh: Over 0-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
West Virginia: No. 38 overall, No. 34 offense, No. 41 defense
Pittsburgh: No. 39 overall, No. 37 offense, No. 40 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Pitt -7.5
Total: 52.5
Moneyline: Pitt -300, WVU +250
Opening line: Pitt -6.5
Opening total: 55.5
Weather
79 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 0% chance of rain
The Pick
Pitt (-300)
Pitt’s transfer portal talent and their returners’ experience in big games from 2021 should serve them well, as will the home advantage. The Kedon Slovis-JT Daniels matchup will be fun to watch, and Pitt won’t be the same team without Kenny Pickett, but I’m going with the Panthers on the moneyline for this Thursday.
