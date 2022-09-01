US Open 2022: Men’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday

The second round of the US Open is underway and wraps up on Thursday in Flushing Meadows. The day will feature 16 matches across the ESPN network of channels and on WatchESPN, starting at 11 a.m. ET and wrapping with No. 2 seed Rafael Nadal facing Fabio Fognini at 8:30 p.m. ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

We've seen mostly favorites advancing into the third round, but Wednesday did bring one seeded upset. Corentin Moutet beat No. 21 Botic Van De Zandschulp in four sets.

Below is the full list of Thursday matches, topped by Nadal in primetime. No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz will play earlier in the day, facing unseeded Federico Coria. Barring some major upsets the rest of the way, this will likely be the final day of no seeded vs. seeded matchups in the men’s draw.

US Open schedule: Thursday, September 1

#20 Daniel Evans vs. James Duckworth, 11 a.m.

#15 Marin Čilić vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas

#25 Borna Coric vs. Jenson Brooksby

#11 Jannik Sinner vs. Christopher Eubanks, 12:30 p.m.

#7 Cameron Norrie vs. João Sousa, 1 p.m.

#3 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Federico Coria, 1:30 p.m.

#26 Lorenzo Musetti vs. Gijs Brouwer, 2 p.m.

#14 Diego Schwartzman vs. Alexei Popyrin

#17 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Brandon Nakashima

#9 Andrey Rublev vs. SoonWoo Kwon, 2:30 p.m.

#32 Miomir Kecmanovic vs. Richard Gasquet, 4 p.m.

#8 Hubert Hurkacz vs. Ilya Ivashka

#22 Frances Tiafoe vs. Jason Kubler

#19 Denis Shapovalov vs. Roberto Carballes Baena, 5 p.m.

#2 Rafael Nadal vs. Fabio Fognini, 8:30 p.m.

The biggest Thursday favorite is Alcaraz, who is a -6000 favorite while his opponent, Federico Coria, is a +1600 underdog. Cameron Norris, who is a -2000 favorite while his opponent, Joao Sousa, is a +1000 underdog. Nadal follows as a -1600 favorite while Fognini is a +800 underdog.

The one seeded underdog heading into Thursday is No. 25 Borna Coric. He is +105 to defeat Jenson Brooksby, who is -125.