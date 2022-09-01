US Open 2022: Women’s schedule, bracket, scores for Thursday

The second round of the 2022 US Open is underway and the women’s side of things wraps up on Thursday. The day opens with four matches at 11 a.m. ET and closes at 7 p.m. with No. 19 Danielle Collins facing unseeded Cristina Bucsa at 7 p.m. All the matches air across ESPN and will be available via live stream at WatchESPN.

The top-ranked American on Thursday is No. 8 seed Jessica Pegula. She is facing Aliaksandra Sanovich at 11 a.m. The other notable ranked American on Thursday is No. 19 Danielle Collins, who is in the spotlight at 7 p.m. when she faces Cristina Bucsa. Meanwhile, No. 1 Iga Świątek faces American Sloane Stephens at noon.

Below is the full Thursday schedule, with all times listed as ET.

US Open schedule: Thursday, September 1

#13 Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea, 11 a.m.

#28 Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Lauren Davis

#26 Victoria Azarenka vs. Marta Kostyuk

#8 Jessica Pegula vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich

#1 Iga Świątek vs. Sloane Stephens, 12 p.m.

Yulia Putintseva vs. Jule Niemeier, 12:30 p.m.

Irina-Camelia Begu vs. Yue Yuan

Anastasia Potapova vs. Qinwen Zheng

#4 Paula Badosa vs. Petra Martic

Alize Cornet vs. Katerina Siniakova, 1 p.m.

#21 Petra Kvitova vs. Anhelina Kalinina

#9 Garbine Muguruza vs. Linda Fruhvirtova, 2:30 p.m.

#22 Karolína Plíšková vs. Marie Bouzková, 3 p.m.

Clara Burel vs. Alison Van Uytvanck, 4:30 p.m.

#6 Aryna Sabalenka vs. Kaia Kanepi

#19 Danielle Collins vs. Cristina Bucsa, 7 p.m.

Świątek is the biggest favorite in the women’s singles draw on Thursday. She’s installed at -475 while Sloane Stephens is a +350 underdog. The only seeded underdog on Thursday is No. 22 seed Karolína Plíšková. She is +110 while Marie Bouzková is -135 to win.