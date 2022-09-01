 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Dutch Grand Prix practice starts on Friday & Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the CM.com Circuit Zandvoort in Holland on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of The Netherlands at Circuit Zandvoort on September 1, 2022 in Zandvoort, Netherlands. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

F1 is in the Netherlands this weekend for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. The Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands will host the practice sessions, qualifying and the race. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, September 2, with the final session taking place on Saturday ahead of qualifying.

All three practices will air on ESPN channels. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +370, followed by Carlos Sainz with +900.

How to watch practice for the Dutch Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 2, 6:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, September 2, 10 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, September 3, 6 a.m. ET
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2022 Dutch Grand Prix Entry List

Pos Driver Car #
1 Carlos Sainz, Jr. 55
2 Sergio Pérez 11
3 Fernando Alonso 14
4 Lewis Hamilton 44
5 George Russell 63
6 Alexander Albon 23
7 Daniel Ricciardo 3
8 Pierre Gasly 10
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Sebastian Vettel 5
11 Nicholas Latifi 6
12 Kevin Magnussen 20
13 Yuki Tsunoda 22
14 Valtteri Bottas 77
15 Max Verstappen 1
16 Charles Leclerc 16
17 Esteban Ocon 31
18 Lando Norris 4
19 Guanyu Zhou 24
20 Mick Schumacher 47

