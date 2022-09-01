F1 practice start time: When the Dutch Grand Prix practice starts on Friday & Saturday, and how to watch

F1 is in the Netherlands this weekend for the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix. The Circuit Zandvoort in Zandvoort, Netherlands will host the practice sessions, qualifying and the race. There will be two practice sessions on Friday, September 2, with the final session taking place on Saturday ahead of qualifying.

All three practices will air on ESPN channels. Both will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Dutch Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen has the best odds to win the 2022 Dutch Grand Prix at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -200. Charles Leclerc has the second-best odds at +370, followed by Carlos Sainz with +900.

How to watch practice for the Dutch Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, September 2, 6:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, September 2, 10 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, September 3, 6 a.m. ET

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list