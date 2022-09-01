How to watch Iga Świątek in the second round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

World No. 1 and U.S. Open favorite Iga Świątek heads into the second round of U.S. Open women’s singles on Thursday, September 1 to face unranked American Sloane Stephens at noon ET in Arthur Ashe Stadium. The match will air via live stream at WatchESPN and likely air at least in part on ESPN.

Świątek defeated Jasmine Paolini in straight sets in the first round (6-3, 6-0) to advance. The favorite to win it all, Świątek is coming in at +320 to take the entire tournament, and at -575 to defeat Stephens, per DraftKings Sportsbook.

Stephens actually won the U.S. Open in 2017, her only grand slam tournament victory in her career. She beat Greet Minnen in three sets in the first round to advance.

While Świątek has not won a U.S. Open, she did come out victorious at the French Open in 2020 and 2022. Only 21 years old, the Polish phenom has taken over the tennis world this year, sitting at No. 1 for much of the calendar year.

Because of Świątek’s youth, the two have only met once before on the court, earlier this year at the Cincinnati Open. Swiatek won in straight sets.