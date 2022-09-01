How to watch Danielle Collins in the second round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

After defeating Naomi Osaka, No. 19 Danielle Collins has advanced to the second round of women’s singles in the U.S. Open. On Thursday, September 1, she will face unseeded Cristina Bucsa at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York at 7:00 p.m ET. The match will air on ESPN or ESPN2 and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Collins took down the two-time U.S. Open champion Osaka in straight sets (7-6, 6-3) as she continues to search for that first grand slam tournament win. She reached the semifinals in doubles at Wimbledon this year and made the finals in women’s singles at the Australian Open, beating current world No. 1 Iga Swiatek on her way to the top with her signature aggressive playing style before losing to then-No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

This will be Collins’ first time facing Bucsa head-to-head, and the American is favored at -300, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Bucsa enters the match at +240. Despite her recent successes, Collins is still a long shot to win it all in New York, with her odds to take home the title at +3500.