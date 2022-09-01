How to watch Jessica Pegula in the second round of the 2022 US Open on TV, via live stream

As the second round of the U.S. Open continues, American No. 12 Jessica Pegula will take the court against the unranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus on Thursday, September 1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium at 11:00 a.m. ET. The match will air at least in part on ESPN and via live stream at WatchESPN.

Pegula clinched her second-round spot after defeating Viktorija Golubic in straight sets earlier this week (6-2, 6-2). Sasnovich overtook Elisabetta Cocciaretto, also in straight sets, to move onto the second round (6-2, 6-4).

The 28-year-old American is the only WTA player to be ranked in the top ten in both singles and doubles. She reached the third round at both the 2020 and 2021 U.S. Opens, but made it the furthest at this year’s French Open, where she made the quarterfinals. Pegula is still on the hunt for her first grand slam tournament win.

Pegula and Sasnovich have never faced each other on the court, and Pegula is the favorite to win with -235 odds to Sasnovich’s +190, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Pegula currently has the sixth-best odds to win it all, coming in at +1600 after breaking into the world top ten for the first time earlier this summer.