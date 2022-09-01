Pick on the Moneyline for the Dodgers-Mets game on September 1

The top two teams in the National League wrap up their series in the Big Apple as the Los Angeles Dodgers welcome Clayton Kershaw back to the rotation on Thursday against the Mets.

Los Angeles Dodgers (-140, 7.5) vs New York Mets

Kershaw is making his first start since August 4 with a back injury and did not look sharp prior to his injured list stint with 11 runs allowed across 13 2/3 innings in three starts since the All Star game.

Mets starter Chris Bassitt, on the other hand, has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his nine starts since the beginning of July and has completed at least six innings in 10 of his last 11 starts.

The Mets have been in good form with their bullpen as the team has allowed four runs or fewer in 11 of their last 13 games while the Dodgers are the top National League team in bullpen ERA.

Bassitt has been able to lead the Mets to victory all season with the team 18-6 in his 24 starts this season and 6-0 in his last six.

The Dodgers are 5-5 in Kershaw’s last 10 starts, the Mets will pull the rare feat of winning back to back games against the Dodgers.

The Play: Mets +120

