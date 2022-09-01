Commanders RB Brian Robinson placed on NFI list, out first 4 weeks

The Washington Commanders will place RB Brian Robinson on the non-football injury list after he suffered gunshot wounds while being robbed. The good news remains that he remarkably had no significant structural injuries and could be ready to go by the time he returns in Week 5, per Ian Rapoport.

Robinson has moved up the depth chart quickly in Washington. By most accounts he was in a timeshare with Antonio Gibson as the starting running back. And after getting the start over Gibson in preseason, it sure looked as if he had one the early down lead role.

Thankfully for Robinson his wounds appear superficial enough that he should be able to return at 100 percent and regain his role. Of course, a month in the NFL is a long time and it’s hard to know exactly where he and the team will be when he returns.

It sounds like Robinson might have been able to come back earlier than the four weeks given, but he now doesn’t have to worry about hitting an early timeline to return. After getting shot in an attempted robbery, that’s probably for the best.