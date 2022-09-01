Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads to Chelsea, Barcelona add Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso

Barcelona has had some financial issues this summer when it comes to registering new signings, but the club made a flurry of moves on deadline day in the summer transfer window to bolster what looks like a strong squad. The biggest move was sending striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League, where he’ll join Chelsea. In return, the Blues sent Marcos Alonso back to Barcelona. In a separate move, the club added Hector Bellerin to strengthen the back line.

Pierre Aubameyang to Chelsea and Marcos Alonso to Barça: here we go! Full agreement completed. €14m fee to Barcelona. #DeadlineDay



More: Aubameyang will fly to London around 5pm! Two year deal + one more option.



Alonso in Spain to undergo medical and sign three year deal. pic.twitter.com/nILbmEk8G8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

Hector Bellerín to Barcelona, here we go! Been told it’s all agreed, one year contract with NO option for further season. Bellerín will sign until June 2023 in the next hours. #FCB #DeadlineDay



Medical scheduled, contract will be terminated by mutual consent with Arsenal. pic.twitter.com/4ezoTWm2vH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

With Robert Lewandowski coming in, Aubameyang was going to see a reduction in playing time in Spain. He also suffered a broken jaw during a burglary attempt on the striker, so Barcelona were likely to be without him for some time. Chelsea have some issues scoring, so they’re willing to wait on Aubameyang to recover if it means getting a quality striker down the line.

Alonso and Bellerin are unlikely to be regular players, but Barcelona did ship out Sergino Dest to AC Milan on a loan deal to open up some playing time on the back line.