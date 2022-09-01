 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang heads to Chelsea, Barcelona add Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso

The Spanish giants make some moves on deadline day.

By Chinmay Vaidya
FC Barcelona v Real Valladolid CF - LaLiga Santander
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Barcelona warms up prior to the LaLiga Santander match between FC Barcelona and Real Valladolid CF at Camp Nou on August 28, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Barcelona has had some financial issues this summer when it comes to registering new signings, but the club made a flurry of moves on deadline day in the summer transfer window to bolster what looks like a strong squad. The biggest move was sending striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang back to the Premier League, where he’ll join Chelsea. In return, the Blues sent Marcos Alonso back to Barcelona. In a separate move, the club added Hector Bellerin to strengthen the back line.

With Robert Lewandowski coming in, Aubameyang was going to see a reduction in playing time in Spain. He also suffered a broken jaw during a burglary attempt on the striker, so Barcelona were likely to be without him for some time. Chelsea have some issues scoring, so they’re willing to wait on Aubameyang to recover if it means getting a quality striker down the line.

Alonso and Bellerin are unlikely to be regular players, but Barcelona did ship out Sergino Dest to AC Milan on a loan deal to open up some playing time on the back line.

