What the 2022 US Open men’s single bracket looks like heading into the third round

The 2022 US Open is chugging along and we’ll be following the field through the end of the men’s and women’s finals on September 10 and 11. The tournament got underway on Monday, August 29, and the quarterfinals for both brackets get started on Tuesday, September 6.

The favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the men’s singles title heading into the tournament was Daniil Medvedev. He was installed at +225 and followed by Rafael Nadal at +400. Former world number one Novak Djokovic was unable to take part in the tournament due to his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Below is the full bracket, which we’ll update each round with match odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated US Open men’s singles bracket

Third round

#1 Daniil Medvedev (-3000) vs. Yibing Wu (+1200

#23 Nick Kyrgios (-900) vs. J.J. Wolf (+550)

#12 Pablo Carreno Busta (-130) vs. #18 Alex De Minaur (+110)

#27 Karen Khachanov (+120) vs. Jack Draper (-150)

Daniel Elahi Galan (+190) vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (-225)

#13 Matteo Berrettini (-195) vs. Andy Murray (+160)

Pedro Cachin (+195) vs. Corentin Moutet (-245)

#5 Casper Ruud (-170) vs. #29 Tommy Paul (+140)

Remaining eight third round matchups TBD