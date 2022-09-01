Report: Titans sign WR Josh Gordon to practice squad

The Tennessee Titans have signed wide receiver Josh Gordon to their practice squad, per Tom Pelissero. This will be the fifth team he has played on in his career.

Gordon’s career in the NFL was tainted by multiple drug offenses, many of which wouldn’t be an issue in today’s game. After starting his collegiate career at Baylor, he was drafted out of Utah, even though he never actually played there. Gordon was taken in the second round of the 2012 supplemental draft by the Cleveland Browns. He played five seasons in Cleveland from 2012-2018 but wasn’t in the league during the 2015 or 2016 seasons. Gordon showed his ability in his second season, totaling 1,646 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. He hasn’t played a full season since and hasn’t come close to recreating those numbers.

Gordon was most recently with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2021. He played in 12 games and caught five passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He couldn’t beat out his teammates to get playing time, even with Patrick Mahomes as his quarterback. Gordon gets a fresh start in Tennessee but will begin on the practice squad.