The ManningCast returns for 10 Monday Night Football broadcasts in 2022

Peyton Manning and his brother Eli Manning will once again fire up the Manningcast in 2023. As an alternative to the regular broadcast crew of Troy Aikman and Joe Buck, the Mannings will give us their brand of insight and interviews during 10 Monday Night Football broadcasts, starting in Week 1.

Like last season, the Mannings won’t do every MNF game, but we will get a good chunk of games by the legendary brothers on ESPN2.

Week 1: Broncos at Seahawks

Week 3: Cowboys at Giants

Week 4: Rams at 49ers

Week 7: Bears at Patriots

Week 8 Bengals at Browns

Week 9: Ravens at Saints

Week 13: Saints at Buccaneers

Week 14: Patriots at Cardinals

Week 15: Rams at Packers

Wild Card weekend: TBD

As usual, the guests won’t be announced until the week of the game, but the Mannings have been able to get some pretty interesting names to participate, including Tom Brady, Brett Favre, Marshawn Lynch, Jon Stewart, Nick Saban, Bill Parcells, Condoleeza Rice, David Letterman, Snoop Dogg, Aaron Rodgers and the list goes on.

Competing with Buck and Aikman might be tougher than last season’s crew, but the Mannings are often able to discuss the game in more detail than the regular announcers. Plus, you are likely to get a few F-bombs scattered in by guests. It’s not for everyone, but the Manningcast was fun last season and should continue to be.