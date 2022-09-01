What the 2022 US Open women’s single bracket looks like heading into the third round

The 2022 US Open continues along and the women’s field has seen a fair amount of upsets. No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit and No. 3 seed Maria Sakkari were both upset in the second round. Additionally, No. 7 seed Simona Halep, No. 10 seed Daria Kasatkina, and No. 11 seed Emma Raducanu were all upset in the first round.

The tournament got underway on Monday, August 29, and the women’s field will wrap up on Saturday, September 10. The entire tournament is airing on the ESPN network of channels and via live stream at WatchESPN.

The favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win the women’s singles title heading into the tournament was world No. 1 Iga Świątek. She was installed at +400, followed by Halep at +750. Coco Gauff had the best odds among American players at +1600. Serena Williams entered the tournament at +5000 after gaining entry with a protected ranking.

Below is the full bracket, which we’ll update each round with match odds from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Updated US Open women’s singles bracket

Third round

#21 Petra Kvitova vs. TBD

Rebecca Marino (+170) vs. Shuai Zhang (-210)

#12 Coco Gauff (-155) vs. #20 Madison Keys (+125)

#17 Caroline Garcia (-155) vs. Bianca Andreescu (+125)

#29 Alison Riske-Amritraj (-145) vs. Xiyu Wang (+120)

#5 Ons Jabeur (-190) vs. #31 Shelby Rogers (+155)

#18 Veronika Kudermetova (-400) vs. Dalma Galfi (+310)

Liudmila Samsonova (-650) vs. Aleksandra Krunic (+450)

Ajla Tomljanovich (+130) vs. Serena Williams (-160)

Remaining eight third round matchups TBD