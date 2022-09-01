Report: Cavaliers acquiring Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell in blockbuster trade

The Cleveland Cavaliers have landed Utah Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavaliers are sending five first-round picks to Utah as part of the deal that includes Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

Cleveland will send Lauri Markkanen, Colin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji to Utah in the package for Donovan Mitchell, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 1, 2022

Cleveland will send three unprotected first round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal to Utah for Mitchell, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/vfphmFMIAf — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 1, 2022

The Cavaliers were seemingly out on a Mitchell trade in the last few days according to multiple media reports but that clearly changed Thursday. The New York Knicks were considered the frontrunners to land Mitchell and have been engaged with the Jazz for a while but never had a formal agreement. The Knicks extending R.J. Barrett complicated a Mitchell deal, and the Cavaliers swooped in to land the All-Star.

The Jazz can now start their rebuild in earnest, while Mitchell goes to a contending team on the rise and fits the timeline of this core. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cavaliers are now +3000 to win the 2022-23 NBA title.