Report: Cavaliers acquiring Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell in blockbuster trade

Cleveland bolsters its roster with a big-time move.

By Chinmay Vaidya
2022 NBA Playoffs - Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz
Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz arrives to the arena before the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Round 1 Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 28, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
The Cleveland Cavaliers have landed Utah Jazz All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell in a trade, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. The Cavaliers are sending five first-round picks to Utah as part of the deal that includes Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton and Ochai Agbaji.

The Cavaliers were seemingly out on a Mitchell trade in the last few days according to multiple media reports but that clearly changed Thursday. The New York Knicks were considered the frontrunners to land Mitchell and have been engaged with the Jazz for a while but never had a formal agreement. The Knicks extending R.J. Barrett complicated a Mitchell deal, and the Cavaliers swooped in to land the All-Star.

The Jazz can now start their rebuild in earnest, while Mitchell goes to a contending team on the rise and fits the timeline of this core. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cavaliers are now +3000 to win the 2022-23 NBA title.

