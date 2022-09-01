Full team rosters, captains for LIV Golf Boston event

The fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series will be from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 from the The International Country Club in Bolton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. The field is set and 48 golfers will compete for a total of $25 in individual and team prize money.
Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events use a shotgun start so all players begin at the same time, and events will be just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day from Thursday-Sunday. $20 million is available based on individual results, with $4 million to the winner, and $5 million for team play, with $3 million split by the winning team.
Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the odds favorite to win at +550, with new LIV star Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, the second choice at +65. Another newcomer in Joaquin Niemann is the third pick via the odds at +800.
Captains for the event:
Dustin Johnson: Aces
Martin Kaymer: Cleeks
Bryson DeChambeau: Crushers
Sergio Garcia: Fireballs
Phil Mickelson: HyFlyers
Kevin Na: Iron Heads
Lee Westwood: Majesticks
Bubba Watson*: Niblicks
Cameron Smith: Punch
Brooks Koepka: Smash
Louis Oosthuizen: Stinger
Joaquin Niemann: Torque
*Watson will not play due to injury
Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Boston from September 2-4.
LIV Golf Teams Boston
|Player
|Team
|Player
|Team
|Aces
|Dustin Johnson*
|Aces
|Patrick Reed
|Aces
|Talor Gooch
|Aces
|Pat Perez
|Cleeks
|Martin Kaymer*
|Cleeks
|Graeme Mcdowell
|Cleeks
|Laurie Canter
|Cleeks
|Richard Bland
|Crushers
|Bryson Dechambeau*
|Crushers
|Paul Casey
|Crushers
|Charles Howell Iii
|Crushers
|Anirban Lahiri
|Fireballs
|Sergio Garcia*
|Fireballs
|Abraham Ancer
|Fireballs
|Carlos Ortiz
|Fireballs
|Eugenio Chacarra
|HyFlyers
|Phil Mickelson*
|HyFlyers
|Bend Wiesberger
|HyFlyers
|Matthew Wolff
|HyFlyers
|Cameron Tringale
|Iron Heads
|Kevin Na*
|Iron Heads
|Sadom Kaewkanjana
|Iron Heads
|Phacharakhongwatmai
|Iron Heads
|Sihwan Kim
|Majesticks
|Lee Westwood*
|Majesticks
|Ian Poulter
|Majesticks
|Henrik Stenson
|Majesticks
|Sam Horsfield
|Niblicks
|Bubba Watson!
|Niblicks
|Harold Varner Ili
|Niblicks
|Hudson Swafford
|Niblicks
|James Piot
|Niblicks
|Turk Pettit
|Punch
|Cameron Smith*
|Punch
|Marc Leishman
|Punch
|Matt Jones
|Punch
|Wade Ormsby
|Smash
|Brooks Koepka*
|Smash
|Jason Kokrak
|Smash
|Peter Uihlein
|Smash
|Chase Koepka
|Stinger
|Louis Oosthuizen*
|Stinger
|Charl Schwartzel
|Stinger
|Branden Grace
|Stinger
|Shaun Norris
|Torque
|Joaquin Niemann*
|Torque
|Scott Vincent
|Torque
|Adrian Otaegui
|Torque
|Jediah Morgan