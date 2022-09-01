 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full team rosters, captains for LIV Golf Boston event

The LIV tournaments have both an individual as well as a team format. Here are the results of the 48-player draft.

By Collin Sherwin
Team Captain Brooks Koepka of Smash GC looks on from the fourth tee during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Boston at The Oaks golf course at The International on September 01, 2022 in Bolton, Massachusetts. Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via Getty Images

The fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series will be from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 from the The International Country Club in Bolton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. The field is set and 48 golfers will compete for a total of $25 in individual and team prize money.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events use a shotgun start so all players begin at the same time, and events will be just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day from Thursday-Sunday. $20 million is available based on individual results, with $4 million to the winner, and $5 million for team play, with $3 million split by the winning team.

Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the odds favorite to win at +550, with new LIV star Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, the second choice at +65. Another newcomer in Joaquin Niemann is the third pick via the odds at +800.

Captains for the event:

Dustin Johnson: Aces
Martin Kaymer: Cleeks
Bryson DeChambeau: Crushers
Sergio Garcia: Fireballs
Phil Mickelson: HyFlyers
Kevin Na: Iron Heads
Lee Westwood: Majesticks
Bubba Watson*: Niblicks
Cameron Smith: Punch
Brooks Koepka: Smash
Louis Oosthuizen: Stinger
Joaquin Niemann: Torque

*Watson will not play due to injury

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Boston from September 2-4.

LIV Golf Teams Boston

Player Team
Player Team
Aces Dustin Johnson*
Aces Patrick Reed
Aces Talor Gooch
Aces Pat Perez
Cleeks Martin Kaymer*
Cleeks Graeme Mcdowell
Cleeks Laurie Canter
Cleeks Richard Bland
Crushers Bryson Dechambeau*
Crushers Paul Casey
Crushers Charles Howell Iii
Crushers Anirban Lahiri
Fireballs Sergio Garcia*
Fireballs Abraham Ancer
Fireballs Carlos Ortiz
Fireballs Eugenio Chacarra
HyFlyers Phil Mickelson*
HyFlyers Bend Wiesberger
HyFlyers Matthew Wolff
HyFlyers Cameron Tringale
Iron Heads Kevin Na*
Iron Heads Sadom Kaewkanjana
Iron Heads Phacharakhongwatmai
Iron Heads Sihwan Kim
Majesticks Lee Westwood*
Majesticks Ian Poulter
Majesticks Henrik Stenson
Majesticks Sam Horsfield
Niblicks Bubba Watson!
Niblicks Harold Varner Ili
Niblicks Hudson Swafford
Niblicks James Piot
Niblicks Turk Pettit
Punch Cameron Smith*
Punch Marc Leishman
Punch Matt Jones
Punch Wade Ormsby
Smash Brooks Koepka*
Smash Jason Kokrak
Smash Peter Uihlein
Smash Chase Koepka
Stinger Louis Oosthuizen*
Stinger Charl Schwartzel
Stinger Branden Grace
Stinger Shaun Norris
Torque Joaquin Niemann*
Torque Scott Vincent
Torque Adrian Otaegui
Torque Jediah Morgan

