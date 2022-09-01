Full team rosters, captains for LIV Golf Boston event

The fourth LIV Golf Invitational Series will be from Friday, September 2 through Sunday, September 4 from the The International Country Club in Bolton, Massachusetts, a suburb of Boston. The field is set and 48 golfers will compete for a total of $25 in individual and team prize money.

Team play is just one area where LIV is attempting to change the typical golf tournament. All events use a shotgun start so all players begin at the same time, and events will be just three rounds in three days instead of the usual four-day from Thursday-Sunday. $20 million is available based on individual results, with $4 million to the winner, and $5 million for team play, with $3 million split by the winning team.

Dustin Johnson enters the weekend as the odds favorite to win at +550, with new LIV star Cameron Smith, the No. 2 player in the world, the second choice at +65. Another newcomer in Joaquin Niemann is the third pick via the odds at +800.

Captains for the event:

Dustin Johnson: Aces

Martin Kaymer: Cleeks

Bryson DeChambeau: Crushers

Sergio Garcia: Fireballs

Phil Mickelson: HyFlyers

Kevin Na: Iron Heads

Lee Westwood: Majesticks

Bubba Watson*: Niblicks

Cameron Smith: Punch

Brooks Koepka: Smash

Louis Oosthuizen: Stinger

Joaquin Niemann: Torque

*Watson will not play due to injury

Here is the complete list of teams for the LIV Golf Invitational in Boston from September 2-4.