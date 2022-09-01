FCS over FBS Upset Watch: FIU narrowly avoids disaster, knocks off Bryant 38-37 in overtime.

Congratulations Mike MacIntyre, you narrowly avoided disaster on your first day on the job,

FIU barely escaped becoming the victims of the first FCS over FBS upset of the year on Thursday, edging Bryant 38-37 in overtime. After scoring a touchdown to pull to within one in OT, the Panthers decided to go for two and the win. One Grayson James to EJ Wilson Jr. fade pass later and they were able to do just that.

FIU GOES FOR BROKE AND WALKS OFF BRYANT!!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wt9fcZN9yh — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 2, 2022

Bryant came out and punched FIU in the mouth to start the contest, going up 16-0 in the second quarter. The Panthers would storm back, however, as quarterbacks Grayson James and Gunnar Holmberg combined for four touchdowns to give the the home team the edge. The FCS program from Rhode Island wouldn’t go down though, and they worked their way downfield to punch in the go-ahead score with 45 second left.

BULLDOGS TOUCHDOWN!



Byarm from a yard out!



Bryant 30, FIU 27 pic.twitter.com/D83BFG5U8x — Bryant Football (@BryantUFootball) September 2, 2022

The Panthers weren’t dead just yet as they quickly zoomed down the field to set up the game-tying field goal as time expired. After Bryant scored on its first play in overtime, FIU responded with a touchdown of their own to set up the walk off two-point conversion.

Before the game, Bryant was a 10.5-point underdog on DraftKings Sportsbook.