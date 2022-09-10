Appalachian State vs. Texas A&M picks and best bets for Week 2

We’ve got a fun game on the schedule for Week 2 of the college football season that pits one of the best Group of 5 squads in the nation against a team that got a lot of College Football Playoff buzz heading into 2022. That’s right, the Appalachian State Mountaineers take on the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Appalachian State: 59 overall, 42 offense, 73 defense

Texas A&M: 5 overall, 31 offense, 3 defense

Injury update

Appalachian State

No reported injuries

Texas A&M

TE Max Wright- OUT (Knee)

C Bryce Foster- OUT (mono)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Appalachian State: 0-1 ATS

Texas A&M: 0-1 ATS

Total

Appalachian State: Over 0-1

Texas A&M: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Appalachian State: 84 overall, 68 offense, 86 defense

Texas A&M: 98 overall, 81 offense, 92 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas A&M -18.5

Total: 54

Moneyline: Texas A&M -975, App State +675

Opening line: Texas A&M -17

Opening total: 54.5

Weather

Mostly sunny with a high of 95 degrees. Seven mph wins and 6% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas A&M -18.5

App State almost shocked North Carolina last week in a thrilling 63-61 loss to open up the season in Boone. Still, UNC hasn’t looked good at all this season and even though Chase Brice is a solid QB, they won’t be any match for the Aggies D. A&M’s defense is one of the best in the nation and pitched a shutout last week against Sam Houston State. The offense will catch up eventually, but the defense will make things tough for App State all day long.

