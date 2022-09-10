Alabama vs. Texas picks and best bets for Week 2

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide meets the Texas Longhorns in a much-anticipated matchup of established college football powers on Saturday, September 10 at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game serves as the unofficial preview of the future of the SEC.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Alabama: 2 overall, 2 offense, 3 defense
Texas: 31 overall, 19 offense, 47 defense
Injury update
Alabama
TE Cameron Latu - Probable (knee)
WR Tyrell Harell - Questionable (foot)
WR Aaron Anderson - Out (knee)
WR Jojo Earle - Out (foot)
Texas
DL Alfred Collins - Out (leg)
WR Isaiah Neyor - Out (knee)
OL Junior Angilau - Out (knee)
WR Agiye Hall - Out (suspension)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Alabama: 1-0 ATS
Texas: 1-0 ATS
Total
Alabama: Over 0-1
Texas: Over 0-1
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Alabama: 1 overall, 1 offense, 1 defense
Texas: 7 overall, 3 offense, 6 defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Alabama -20.5 (-110)
Total: 65.5
Moneyline: Alabama -1400, Texas +850
Opening line: Alabama -20
Opening total: 65.5
Weather
96 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 6%chance of rain
The Pick
Alabama -20.5
The Longhorns will surely make it interesting throughout the game, but it’s hard to imagine Texas keeping it relatively close against the talent level of the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban has Alabama disciplined and they make very few mistakes, or at least they don’t hinder themselves. Texas is also 5-11 all-time against No. 1 ranked teams, and their offensive line should be tested thoroughly against the Crimson Tide’s front seven.
