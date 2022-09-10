Alabama vs. Texas picks and best bets for Week 2

The No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide meets the Texas Longhorns in a much-anticipated matchup of established college football powers on Saturday, September 10 at Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. ET and the game serves as the unofficial preview of the future of the SEC.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Alabama: 2 overall, 2 offense, 3 defense

Texas: 31 overall, 19 offense, 47 defense

Injury update

Alabama

TE Cameron Latu - Probable (knee)

WR Tyrell Harell - Questionable (foot)

WR Aaron Anderson - Out (knee)

WR Jojo Earle - Out (foot)

Texas

DL Alfred Collins - Out (leg)

WR Isaiah Neyor - Out (knee)

OL Junior Angilau - Out (knee)

WR Agiye Hall - Out (suspension)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Alabama: 1-0 ATS

Texas: 1-0 ATS

Total

Alabama: Over 0-1

Texas: Over 0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Alabama: 1 overall, 1 offense, 1 defense

Texas: 7 overall, 3 offense, 6 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Alabama -20.5 (-110)

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: Alabama -1400, Texas +850

Opening line: Alabama -20

Opening total: 65.5

Weather

96 degrees, 6 MPH wind, 6%chance of rain

The Pick

Alabama -20.5

The Longhorns will surely make it interesting throughout the game, but it’s hard to imagine Texas keeping it relatively close against the talent level of the Crimson Tide. Nick Saban has Alabama disciplined and they make very few mistakes, or at least they don’t hinder themselves. Texas is also 5-11 all-time against No. 1 ranked teams, and their offensive line should be tested thoroughly against the Crimson Tide’s front seven.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.