Marshall vs. Notre Dame picks and best bets for Week 2

The Marshall Thundering Herd will look to continue their winning ways against the No. 8 Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Week 2 on Saturday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. ET from Notre Dame Stadium.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Marshall: 63 overall, 62 offense, 64 defense

Notre Dame: 7 overall, 26 offense, 8 defense

Injury update

Marshall

RB Rasheen Ali- Out (personal)

Notre Dame

WR Deion Colzie- Out (knee)

OL Jarrett Patterson - Probable (Foot)

DL Osita Ekwonu - Questionable (Achilles)

TE Cane Berrong - Questionable (Knee)

LB Bo Bauer - Questionable (Undisclosed)

WR Avery Davis - Out (Knee)

TE Mitchell Evans - Out (Foot)

RB Jadarian Price - Out (Achilles)

OL Pat Coogan - Out (Knee)

TE Eli Raridon - Out (Knee)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Marshall: 1-0 ATS

Notre Dame: 1-0 ATS

Total

Marshall: Over 0-1

Notre Dame: Over 0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Marshall: 92 overall, 94 offense, 92 defense

Notre Dame: 11 overall, 9 offense, 9 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Notre Dame -20.5

Total: 50

Moneyline: Notre Dame -1400, Marshall +850

Opening line: Notre Dame -20.5

Opening total: 49.5

Weather

85 degrees, 8 MPH wind, 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Notre Dame -20.5

The Irish defense held up their end of the bargain in Notre Dame’s Week 1 loss to Ohio State, but the offense left much to be desired after they rushed for just 76 yards. This week, the run game should get back on track while Notre Dame’s standout defense should by no means get 55 points handed to them like Norfolk State did last week.

