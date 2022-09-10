Baylor vs. BYU picks and best bets for Week 2

We know the Texas vs Alabama game is getting all the hype, but when the No.9 Baylor Bears travel to Provo, Utah to take on the No. 21 BYU Cougars, it might be the best game of Week 2. BYU may barely be in the top 25, but boy did they look good in last week’s 50-21 win over USF and with the returning production they have, the Coogs have a chance to be a special team. We all know what Baylor is, they’re a top-10 team for a reason. They boast an elite defense with an offense that can make big plays here and there when they need it.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Baylor: 13 overall, 39 offense, 6 defense

BYU: 17 overall, 21 offense, 21 defense

Injury update

Baylor

No reported injuries

BYU

WR Baylor Romney- Game time decision (undisclosed)

WR Puka Nacua - Game time decision (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Baylor: 1-0 ATS

BYU: 1-0 ATS

Total

Baylor: Over 1-0

BYU: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Baylor: 122 overall, 124 offense, 69 defense

BYU: 2 overall, 26 offense, 1 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: BYU -3

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: BYU -165, Baylor +140

Opening line: BYU -2.5

Opening total: 53

Weather

Temperature of 52, clear skies and winds at 8 mph

The Pick

BYU -2.5

The Cougars have a couple of built-in advantages here. The elevation in Provo Is always a factor in a game and the long trip from Waco will probably take its toll on the Bears. On top of that, the crowd at LaVell Edwards Stadium is always insane. Baylor is a great team, but we think BYU could be massively underrated at No. 21 and should be looking to make a statement on Saturday night.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.