Arizona State vs. Oklahoma State picks and best bets for Week 2

We have a Pac-12 vs. Big 12 showdown on Saturday night as the Arizona State Wildcats hit the road to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, OK, and will air on ESPN2.
Arizona State (1-0) took care of an in-state foe last Saturday, burying Northern Arizona in a 40-3 rout. Xazavian Valladay was the star of the show for the Sun Devils, breaking off 116 yards and two touchdowns in the win.
Oklahoma State (1-0) won a high-scoring battle against Central Michigan last Thursday, beating the Chippewas 58-44. The duo of quarterback Spencer Sanders and wide receiver Braydon Johnson were in sync, connecting on six targets for 133 yards and a touchdown.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Arizona State: 40th overall, 58th offense, 24th defense
Oklahoma State: 25th overall, 20th offense, 39th defense
Injury update
Arizona State
RB Deonce Elliott - Questionable (Undisclosed)
Oklahoma State
WR Blaine Green - Questionable (Wrist)
RB Deondre Jackson - Questionable (Eligibility)
WR Jaden Bray - Questionable (Arm)
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Arizona State: 1-0 ATS
Oklahoma State: 0-1 ATS
Total
Arizona State: Over 0-1
Oklahoma State: Over 1-0
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Arizona State: 93rd overall, 119th offense, 100th defense
Oklahoma State: 107th overall, 49th offense, 127th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Oklahoma State -11.5
Total: 57.5
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -425, Arizona State +340
Opening line: Oklahoma State -11.5
Opening total: 54.5
Weather
66 degrees, partly cloudy, 17 MPH wind gusts
The Pick
Over 57.5
This is a matchup between two Top 40 defenses in SP+ but this has the makings of a weird, classic shootout in Big 12 country. The Sun Devils will face their first FBS offense this season while the young Cowboys defense just gave up 44 to CMU. Take the over.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.