San Jose State vs. Auburn picks and best bets for Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is here and we have one SEC team that’s got a game that looks like a walk in the park. The Auburn Tigers (1-0) welcome the San Jose State Spartans (1-0), who barely escaped with a win over an FCS team last week,to Jordan Hare Stadium. Kickoff for the game is at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

San Jose State: 106 overall, 125 offense, 72 defense

Auburn: 22 overall, 41 offense, 17 defense

Injury update

San Jose State

No reported injuries

Auburn

No reported injuries

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

San Jose State: 0-1 ATS

Auburn: 0-1 ATS

Total

San Jose State: Over 0-1

Auburn: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

San Jose State: 60 overall, 64 offense, 20 defense

Auburn: 63 overall, 66 offense, 116 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Auburn -24

Total: 48.5

Moneyline: Auburn -2400, San Jose State +1200

Opening line: Auburn -22.5

Opening total: 51.5

Weather

High of 81, scattered thunderstorms, 5-10 mph winds and a 50% chance of rain

The Pick: Auburn -24

Auburn earned a solid win over Mercer last week, but the Spartans struggled to sneak past FCS Portland State, winning just 21-17. In fact, Portland State was ahead for much of the game and SJSU finally took the lead with just over one minute remaining in the fourth quarter Safe to say Auburn is going to come away with an easy win here. Though will it be 24 points easy? They beat Mercer quite handily and RB Tank Bigsby dominated, earning two scores and close to 150 yards on the ground. The final score was 42-16, but it could’ve been a lot worse if the Tigers wanted it to be.

