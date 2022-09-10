USC vs. Stanford picks and best bets for Week 2

The USC Trojans and Stanford Cardinal both notched blowout victories in Week 1. They will face off in a conference game this Saturday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air on ABC. Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

USC: 34 overall, 18 offense, 55 defense

Stanford: 71 overall, 63 offense, 80 defense

Injury update

USC

RB Raleek Brown - probable (ankle)

DL De’jon Benton - questionable (arm)

DB Britton Allen - questionable (knee)

DB Domani Jackson - questionable (knee)

PK Garth White - questionable (undisclosed)

DB Zion Branch - questionable (undisclosed)

DB Adonis Otey - questionable (undisclosed)

OL Jason Rodriguez - questionable (undisclosed)

LB Chris Thompson Jr. - questionable (undisclosed)

WR Michael Jackson III - questionable (undisclosed)

WR Joshua Jackson Jr. - questionable (undisclosed)

Stanford

G Branson Bragg - questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

USC: 1-0 ATS

Stanford: 0-1 ATS

Total

USC: Over 1-0

Stanford: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

USC: 11 overall

Stanford: 22 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: USC -9

Total: 67

Moneyline: USC -320, Stanford +265

Opening line: USC -9.5

Opening total: 65

Weather

82 degrees, 12 MPH wind, 5% chance of rain

The Pick

USC -9

The first chapter of the Lincoln Riley era at Southern California couldn’t have gone better as the former Oklahoma coach watched his squad drop 66 points on Rice. Oklahoma transfer QB Caleb Williams and Pitt transfer WR Jordan Addison showed a good connection immediately, hooking up for a couple of touchdowns. Stanford will struggle to stop that duo, so give the points in what should be a high-scoring game.

