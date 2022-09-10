Kentucky vs. Florida picks and best bets for Week 2

The battle for second place in the SEC East beings on Saturday, when the Kentucky Wildcats travel to the Swamp to play the Florida Gators. The nation fell in love with Florida last week’s upset over the Utah Utes. This will be a matchup of top quarterbacks prospects in Will Levis for Kentucky and Anthony Richardson for Florida.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kentucky: 11 overall, 31 offense, 10 defense

Florida: 26 overall, 23 offense, 35 defense

Injury update

Kentucky

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

RB-Ramon Jefferson-Out (undisclosed)

Florida

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

LS Marco Ortiz- Out (upper-body)

TE Arlis Boardingham- out (Upperbody)

Jaydon Hill- Out- (Lowerbody)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kentucky: 1-0 ATS

Florida: 1-0 ATS

Total

Kentucky: Over 0-1

Florida: Over 1-0

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Florida -6

Total: 51.5

Moneyline: Florida -225, Kentucky +190

Opening line: Florida -4.5

Opening total: 52.5

Weather



89 degrees, 9 MPH wind, 10% chance of rain

The Pick

Kentucky +6

The Wildcats are an experienced team led by Levis, and although it’s a night game in the swamp six points seem like a trap. Florida had a nice emotional win against Utah, but can you expect them to get up again? That remains to be seen. Florida hasn’t covered in its last six games as a favorite. Levis and Richardson will go at it this week in a preview of top-10 quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft. Kentucky took care of business last week and will do enough to cover the spread if not win the game outright this week.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.