Kansas vs. West Virginia picks and best bets for Week 2

Big 12 play opens up this week as the Kansas Jayhawks hit the road to face the West Virginia Mountaineers at 6 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown, WV, and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Kansas (1-0) buried an FCS opponent for once over the weekend, pummeling Tennessee Tech for a 56-10 victory. Five different players registered a rushing touchdown including running back Devin Neal, who had 108 yards and two touchdowns.

West Virginia (0-1) is coming off an emotional loss in the Backyard Brawl last Thursday, falling to rival Pitt 38-31. Late in the fourth quarter, a JT Daniels pass bounced off the hands of receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton and into the hands of M.J. Devonshire, who housed it for a go-ahead pick six.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Kansas: 84th overall, 68th offense, 104th defense

WVU: 62nd overall, 62nd offense, 59th defense

Injury update

Kansas

WR Tanaka Scott - Suspension (Eligibility)

WVU

CB Charles Woods - Questionable (Lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Kansas: 1-0 ATS

WVU: 1-0 ATS

Total

Kansas: Over 1-0

WVU: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Kansas: 7th overall, 18th offense, 11th defense

WVU: 127th overall, 100th offense, 123rd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: West Virginia -13.5

Total: 59.5

Moneyline: West Virginia -520, Kansas +410

Opening line: West Virginia -13

Opening total: 57

Weather

68 degrees, cloudy, 5 MPH winds ESE

The Pick

Kansas +13.5

A Kansas cover? That’s right, a Kansas cover! The Jayhawks are showing quick proof of concept under Lance Leipold and put it on display with their potent run game last Saturday. They’ll most likely use this to control the clock against a WVU team that could be feeling the hangover effect of an emotional rivalry loss last week. Take the points with KU.

