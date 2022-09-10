Houston vs. Texas Tech picks and best bets for Week 2

The No. 25 Houston Cougars (1-0) barely survived in a triple overtime thriller on the road last week at UTSA, but there won’t be a much easier task for them this week. The Coogs remain in Texas and head to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 4 p.m. EST. The Red Raider offense looked good in last week’s 63-10 win over FCS Murray State, so it might give Houston’s defense some issues.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Houston: 46 overall, 35 offense, 57 defense

Texas Tech: 36 overall, 25 offense, 53 defense

Injury update

Houston

No injuries reported

Texas Tech

QB Tyler Shough - Out (Shoulder)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Houston: 0-1 ATS

Texas Tech: 1-0 ATS

Total

Houston: Over 1-0

Texas Tech: Over 1-0

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Houston: 71 overall, 46 offense, 95 defense

Texas Tech: 79 overall, 85 offense, 96 defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Texas Tech -4

Total: 62.5

Moneyline: Texas Tech -175, Houston +150

Opening line: Texas Tech -2.5

Opening total: 65.5

Weather

Partially cloudy with a high of 89 degrees. Wind at 11 mph with a 24% chance of rain

The Pick

Texas Tech -175

You might think we’re wild rocking with the Red Raiders after hearing their starting quarterback is out for this one. But Donovan Smith came in after Shough’s injury and looked damn good, tossing for 221 yards and four scores with no picks. Granted, that’s against an FCS team, but still, it was surprisingly efficient. Houston also didn’t do a ton to impress a week ago. The Coogs were hyped up as a team that would walk through its regular season schedule to a 12-0 record and a New Year’s 6 berth, but they looked like the worse team for much of last week’s contest with UTSA before getting hot in the second half to tie it up.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.