Iowa State vs. Iowa picks and best bets for Week 2

Ladies and gentleman, it’s that time of the year again. That’s right, it’s time for EL ASSICO the CyHawk rivalry as the Iowa State Cyclones head to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes at 4 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Kinnick Stadium and will air on the Big Ten Network.

Iowa State (1-0) blasted Southeast Missouri State in its season opener on Saturday, running away with a 42-10 victory. Taking over for the departed Brock Purdy, Hunter Dekkers went 25-31 for 293 yards and four touchdowns. Taking over for Breece Hall, running back Jirehl Brock broke off 104 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa (1-0) played the most Iowa game you could possibly imagine, defeating South Dakota State 7-3 last Saturday. Those seven points came by two safeties and a field goal as this was the definition of a rock fight. Both teams combined for 21 punts throughout the entire game.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Iowa State: 42nd overall, 43rd offense, 38th defense

Iowa: 41st overall, 75th offense, 7th defense

Injury update

Iowa State

OL Jake Remsburg - Questionable (Knee)

RB Cartevious Norton - Doubtful (Leg)

Iowa

RB Gavin Williams - Probable (Undisclosed)

WR Nick Ragaini - Early October (Undisclosed)

WR Keegan Johnson - Out (Undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Iowa State: 0-1 ATS

Iowa: 0-1 ATS

Total

Iowa State: Over 0-1

Iowa: Over 0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Iowa State: 128th overall, 125th offense, 128th defense

Iowa: 20th overall, 33rd offense, 32nd defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Iowa -4

Total: 40

Moneyline: Iowa -170, Iowa State +145

Opening line: Iowa -3.5

Opening total: 41.5

Weather

74 degrees, mostly cloudy with a few showers, 13 MPH winds NNW

The Pick

Under 40

I was originally tempted to zig while everyone zags and take the over in this heated rivalry. But a potentially rainy afternoon at Kinnick with winds over 10 MPH doesn’t bode well for that, especially considering you have a young Iowa State team vs. the most reductive offense you can think of under OC Brian Ferentz. Yeah, take the under.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.