Samford vs. Georgia picks and best bets for Week 2

Coming off of arguably the most impressive performance of any team in Week 1, the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs will host the Samford Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET, and the game will air on SEC Network.

SP+ Rankings

Samford: N/A overall, N/A offense, N/A defense

Georgia: 2 overall, 4 offense, 1 defense

Injury update

Samford

Georgia

POSITION PLAYER - STATUS (INJURY)

OL Drew Bobo - out indefinitely (shoulder)

DB Nyland Green - out indefinitely (hamstring)

OL Earnest Greene III - questionable (leg)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Samford: 0-1 ATS

Georgia: 1-0 ATS

Total

Samford: Over 0-1

Georgia: Over 0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Samford: 163 overall

Georgia: 2 overall

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: 52.5

Total: 65.5

Moneyline: N/A

Weather

76 degrees, 10 MPH wind, 80% chance of rain

The Pick

Georgia

There are no lines for this game at DraftKings Sportsbook. Obviously, the reigning national champions will romp. Samford is a pretty competitive FCS team — the Bulldogs are inside the latest FCS top 25 and knocked off a ranked Kennesaw State team last week — but this is basically a glorified scrimmage for the Dawgs.

