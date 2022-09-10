Washington State vs. Wisconsin picks and best bets for Week 2

We have a Pac-12 vs. Big Ten battle in America’s heartland on Saturday as the Washington State Cougars hit the road to meet the Wisconsin Badgers at 3:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, WI, and will air on Fox.

Washington State (1-0) had to fight off nearby FCS rival Idaho on Saturday, edging the Vandals for a 24-17 victory. Quarterback Cameron Ward threw for three touchdowns while running back Nakia Watson ran for 117 yards on 6.5 yards per carry.

Wisconsin (1-0) blew right past Illinois State in its opener over the weekend, shutting out the Redbirds in a 38-0 victory. Dark horse Heisman Trophy candidate broke off 148 yards on 10.6 yards per carry and two touchdowns in the victory.

Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!

SP+ Rankings

Washington State: 73rd overall, 99th offense, 49th defense

Wisconsin: 9th overall, 50th offense, 5th defense

Injury update

Washington State

WR Zeriah Beason - Questionable (Eligibility)

Wisconsin

WR Stephan Bracey - Questionable (Leg)

TE Jack Pugh - Questionable (Leg)

CB Justin Clark - Questionable (Hamstring)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Washington State: 0-1 ATS

Wisconsin: 1-0 ATS

Total

Washington State: Over 0-1

Wisconsin: Over 0-1

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Washington State: 77th overall, 62nd offense, 106th defense

Wisconsin: 117th overall, 113th offense, 56th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Wisconsin -17.5

Total: 49

Moneyline: Wisconsin -1150, Washington State +750

Opening line: Wisconsin -17.5

Opening total: 46.5

Weather

73 degrees, cloudy with a few showers, 8 MPH winds NNW

The Pick

Wisconsin -17.5

17 and the hook is a pretty big spread and we’ll still go with the Badgers to cover at home here. Allen should have another 120+ rushing yard game while the defense will have little issue handling a Cougar team that struggled to put away an FCS team last Saturday. Roll with UW.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.